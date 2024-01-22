StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
BPTH stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.56.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
