StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

