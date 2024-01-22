StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
