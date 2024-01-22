StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 2.98%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
