StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

