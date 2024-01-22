StockNews.com Lowers International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $52.48 on Thursday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. Analysts expect that International Seaways will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $231,005. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

