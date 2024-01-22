StockNews.com Upgrades Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to “Hold”

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

