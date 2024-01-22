StockNews.com Upgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SASR. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 72.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

