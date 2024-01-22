StockNews.com Upgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Get WNS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WNS

WNS Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $67.82 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 12.59%. WNS’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WNS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WNS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.