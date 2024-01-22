Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $160,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.18. The company had a trading volume of 510,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.94. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

