Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.28. 2,290,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average of $146.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

