Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,741 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 114,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3,043.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 104,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 449.4% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 98,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.36. 782,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average of $127.26.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.