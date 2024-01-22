Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 20.5 %

ADM stock traded down $14.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. 18,700,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,735. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.