Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

MMM traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.21. 1,264,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

