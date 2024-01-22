Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.71. 518,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

