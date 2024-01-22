Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,656 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

