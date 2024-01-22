Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.06. 2,042,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,132,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

