Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. 7,377,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,994,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

