Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,706 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.69. 983,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,249. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.