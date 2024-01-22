Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 39.2% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

