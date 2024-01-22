Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $79.67. 493,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.