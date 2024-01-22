Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.76. 650,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.