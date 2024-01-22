Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 534 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,135,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

CF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.25. 373,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,502. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.