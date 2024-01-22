Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.84. 1,873,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,982. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.