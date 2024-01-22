Stride (LRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stride Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $61.64 on Monday. Stride has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $3,135,905 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stride by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 367,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

