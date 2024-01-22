Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.95

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.95 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 2670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Stride Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,905. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stride by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

