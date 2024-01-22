Substratum Trading Down 43.3% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $55.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,521.01 or 0.99298257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011760 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00213140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003921 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036091 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $55.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.