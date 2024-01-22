Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

SPH stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.