Sui Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Sui has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $287.65 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,947,215 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,100,947,214.5534613 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.02426142 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $217,635,089.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

