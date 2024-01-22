Sui (SUI) Trading Down 21.7% This Week

Sui (SUI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Sui has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $374.45 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sui token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002711 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,947,215 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,100,947,214.5534613 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.02426142 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $217,635,089.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

