Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 151,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 440,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $719.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares in the company, valued at $182,279,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $36,944.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,239,261 shares of company stock worth $67,823,873 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.