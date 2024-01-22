Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 8.6%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.85. 664,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,660,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.