Surf Air Mobility Inc.’s (NYSE:SRFM) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Surf Air Mobility’s (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 23rd. Surf Air Mobility had issued 20,423,622 shares in its public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $408,472,440 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRFM opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08. Surf Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surf Air Mobility will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
About Surf Air Mobility
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
