Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.91.

TSE:SGY opened at C$6.20 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$9.85. The stock has a market cap of C$621.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.07.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.7104677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

