Susan Davy Buys 22 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy acquired 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 696 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £153.12 ($194.83).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Susan Davy purchased 20 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £150 ($190.86).

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded up GBX 14.52 ($0.18) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 707.52 ($9.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,987. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 532.83 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 952.50 ($12.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 738.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,916.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -73,333.33%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.87) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 965.83 ($12.29).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

