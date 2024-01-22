sUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.58 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $59.29 million and $3.58 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 59,453,211 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

