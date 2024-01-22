Synovus Financial’s (SNV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an inline rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

