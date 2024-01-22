Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $118.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 121.48 ($1.55), with a volume of 753632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.62).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.45) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.83 ($3.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £198.71 million, a PE ratio of -50.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

