Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.8% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after buying an additional 1,610,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,242 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,492,342. The company has a market cap of $588.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

