Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

