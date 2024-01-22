Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Lowered to $108.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $109.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $82.49 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

