TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$61.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.00.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$52.08 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$58.56. The company has a market cap of C$54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$51.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.2033898 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,657.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.