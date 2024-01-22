TELUS (NYSE:TU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. TELUS has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.82.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in TELUS by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,681,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

