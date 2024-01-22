Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tempur Sealy International traded as high as $51.81 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 336134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

