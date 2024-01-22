Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Lessened by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $10,012,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tenable by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 169.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $47.47. 465,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.03. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenable

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.