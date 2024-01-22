Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $195.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.0 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

