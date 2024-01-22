Texas Instruments (TXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 guidance at $1.35-1.57 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXN opened at $173.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $157.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

