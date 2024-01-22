The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Raised by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Allstate worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 420,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,519. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.21.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

