The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Reduced by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $155.55. 353,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,385. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.21.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

