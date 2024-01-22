The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.83. 3,110,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,091,396. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

