The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Decreased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.48. 5,328,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

