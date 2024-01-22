The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $273.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

